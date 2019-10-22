"SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS"

The Courteeners have announced the release of a new specially commissioned short film, based on a story written by acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth.

In a post on Liam Fray’s Instagram account, the singer revealed the piece is titled ‘Better’, a story which has now been turned into a short film built around three music videos. See the full post plus teaser clip below.

Fray announced that first installment will arrive tomorrow (October 23): “The three separate parts of the story will be also available to read online to coincide with their corresponding video – the first chapter of the story will be available ‪tomorrow at 7pm‬, followed by number one in a trilogy of videos going live ‪at 7pm on Thursday‬.” Fans can sign up at the band’s website to get the story delivered via email.

Emma Jane Unsworth is from Bury, Greater Manchester, and has had two novels published: Hungry, the Stars and Everything and Animals. The latter, released in 2014, was optioned by BAFTA-nominated producer Sarah Brocklehurst and awarded BFI funding with Unsworth tasked with writing the screenplay. The film, directed by Australian director Sophie Hyde, starring Holliday Grainger and filmed in Dublin, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

Last week (October 14), the Courteeners announced the “very special” support slots for their upcoming London and Manchester shows. Indie veterans The Coral will open for the band at London’s Olympia (November 30), while Miles Kane will provide support at the Manchester Arena date (December 14).

The Manchester band are preparing to release their sixth studio album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’ which hits shelves on January 17, 2020.