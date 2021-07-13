Courteeners announce new warm-up gigs ahead of huge Old Trafford homecoming show

Courteeners have announced they’ll be performing a short run of new warm-up gigs ahead of their massive Old Trafford homecoming show.

The Manchester band will play Leicester’s O2 Academy, Stoke-on-Trent’s Victoria Hall, and Halifax’s Victoria Theatre this coming September, with support coming from Zuzu.

The gigs will precede Courteeners’ huge hometown show at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket stadium on September 25, which sold out in just 90 minutes. The band will also play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on September 8 and Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on September 10.

Courteeners have added 3 special warm up shows this September at @O2AcadLeicester (7th), Stoke Victoria Hall @RegandVic (21st) and Halifax @VicTheatre (22nd). Support on all 3 dates comes from @ThisIsZuzu. Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday 16th July: https://t.co/iKfDfoC7xY pic.twitter.com/tqyVULrAR1 — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) July 13, 2021

Tickets for the new run of dates go on general sale at 9am BST on Friday (July 16). You can purchase them here.

See the full list of Courteeners’ upcoming live dates below:

SEPTEMBER, 2021

7 – Leicester, O2 Academy

8 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

10 – Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

21 – Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

22 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

25 – Manchester, Old Trafford

Courteeners have made a few headlines as of late, after Mayor Andy Burnham gave them a shout-out by quoting “God bless the band” from their single ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ in his election victory speech, and with frontman Liam Fray having recently opened his own restaurant The Smithfield Local.

The band’s last release was their 2019 acclaimed sixth album ‘More. Again. Forever.‘, which NME‘s Andrew Trendell hailed for “striking a mature balance” in a four-star review.

“It’s escapist in its sound but humane in its approach to the world,” the review concluded. “It’s experimental but familiar, and tests what the band are capable of while proving to be their most focussed work to date.”