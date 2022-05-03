Courteeners announce one-off Middlesbrough show for later this month

Courteeners have announced a one-off show in Middlesbrough set to take place later this month – get tickets here.

Set to take place at Middlesbrough Empire on May 27, the show – which is the band’s first of 2022 – is being billed as a warm-up gig ahead of their headline set at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 the following day (May 28).

“UP THE FUCKIN’ BORO,” frontman Liam Fray wrote, announcing the gig on Twitter. “Little warm up. Tix onsale Friday. HWFG.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 6) at 9am – you can get them here.

Courteeners’ performance at Neighbourhood Weekender marks their return to the festival for the first time since headlining the inaugural event in 2018. Other headliners will include Kasabian and Blossoms.

The Warrington two-dayer will take place at Victoria Park on May 28 and 29. Other acts on the bill across the weekend include DMA’s, Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, Starsailor, Cast, The Fratellis and Example.

Following Neighbourhood Weekender, Courteeners will headline Y Not Festival on July 30 in Pikehall, Derbyshire.

Last year, Courteeners shared their huge Heaton Park homecoming gig in its entirety online. The band premiered the concert in full on their official YouTube channel on November 25, which saw them playing in front of 50,000 fans at the outdoor Manchester show on June 15, 2019.

In a four-star review of the show, NME‘s Gary Ryan wrote: “As [Courteeners] depart to mass euphoria and a flurry of Carlsberg bottles tossed in the air like mortarboards at a graduation, you feel Liam’s annus horribilis has been cathartically washed away.”

In other news, Fray announced last year that he would be opening a new restaurant in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

The Smithfield Social, which pays homage to the historic Smithfield Market, is located on Thomas Street and serves brunch, small plates, cocktails and more.