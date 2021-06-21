Courteeners announce Scarborough Open Air Theatre summer concert

Courteeners have announced they’ll be performing a concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre set to take place later this year.

The Manchester band will play the 8,000-capacity North Yorkshire venue on September 8, with support coming from The Coral.

The show will precede two huge shows Courteeners have planned for later in the same month: Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on September 10, and a huge hometown show at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket stadium on September 25 – which sold out in just 90 minutes.

Advertisement “This is amazing news for Courteeners fans and Scarborough OAT,” promoter Peter Taylor told The Scarborough News. “I’ve always wanted to bring this brilliant band here, so to be able to present this exclusive warm-up show ahead of their headline spot at TRNSMT and their massive hometown show in Manchester is just fantastic.”

He added: “Courteeners sold 50,000 tickets for their Manchester show in just 90 minutes so fans will have to be quick here because the Scarborough show will sell-out fast!” Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (June 25). You can get tickets here.

Courteeners have made a few headlines as of late, after Mayor Andy Burnham gave them a shout-out by quoting “God bless the band” from their single ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ in his election victory speech, and with frontman Liam Fray having recently opened his own restaurant The Smithfield Local.

The band’s last release was their 2019 acclaimed sixth album ‘More. Again. Forever.‘, which NME‘s Andrew Trendell hailed for “striking a mature balance” in a four-star review.

