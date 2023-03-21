Courteeners announce Scotland summer warm-up shows

Courteeners have announced two intimate warm-up shows in Scotland ahead of their huge hometown show at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

The band will be playing the O2 Academy Edinburgh on June 4 and O2 Academy Glasgow on June 5. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (March 24) at 9:30am – you can buy yours here.

Later this week, Courteeners will play London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust gig series in London, where they will perform their debut album ‘St Jude’ in full alongside a selection of greatest hits.

The band will be playing Heaton Park in celebration of the 15th anniversary of ‘St Jude’. The announcement of the gig was accompanied by a re-issue of the album alongside B-sides, non-album singles and demos.

The reissue ended up debuting at Number One, three places higher than the original album’s chart peak.

“It’s just mad, fingers crossed but it’s hard to know how to feel,” Fray told NME of the chart placing. “I love ‘St. Jude’, and I’m never going to say that anything else we’ve done is better than that because that’s the one that set the tone – but I feel like our last album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ was a real step up for us. We thought that would get Number One and then it didn’t so we were like, ‘Oh, fucking hell’.”

Fray continued: “People say that numbers don’t matter. Are you kidding me? This industry is literally built on a Top 10 every fucking week – so don’t say that no one cares! If it gets there, it’ll be really nice. It’s been a long time coming and it’s a big pat on the back for the people that have worked with us and all the fans that have been there for us at any point. It shows that there’s still a place for it and that people are into it.

“We feel pretty blessed. I thought I’d feel all rockstar-y and fur coat-y, but it just feels pretty nice to be honest.”