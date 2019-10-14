It's an indie all-star extravaganza

The Courteeners have announced the “very special” support slots for their upcoming London and Manchester shows.

Indie veterans The Coral will open for the band at London’s Olympia (November 30), while Miles Kane will provide support at the Manchester Arena date (December 14).

Frontman Liam Fray previously teased the shows in Manchester and London with a clip of him rehearsing ‘That Kiss’ backed by an orchestra. On the band’s Instagram post, Fray added: “I will never tire or be humbled enough as when these friends come and help us out. We’ve worked with some of them for nearly ten years now and every time I’m in their company I feel like I’m flying.

“They give the songs a life that is indescribable and when I’m in that room it’s better than the Cup Final (I imagine).” Watch the lyric video for ‘Heavy Jacket’ below.

The Manchester band are preparing to release their sixth studio album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’ which hits shelves on January 17, 2020.

Last month Miles Kane told NME about his own new single and UK tour. “There are lots of songs written,” he told John Earl. “I’ve got more studio time this month and, yeah, there are songs that are close to being ready which just need a little bit more producing. I want to write a couple more songs, but there’s something taking shape and there could be a new record soon. I just need to get back in there for a couple of weeks and reassess everything.”

Kane is on tour now on the following dates:

Wednesday October 16 – London Electric Ballroom

Thursday October 17 – Leeds Wardrobe

Friday October 18 – Newcastle Boiler Shop

Saturday October 19 – Edinburgh Liquid Room