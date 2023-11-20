Courteeners announce their only “North of England” show for summer 2024

Courteeners have announced that they will head to Lytham Festival in 2024 for their one and only North of England show of the summer.

The Manchester-based band – comprised of Liam Fray, Michael Campbell and Daniel Moores – are the first headlining act to be announced as part of the five-night festival, with their set slated to take place on Friday, July 5.

The Kooks and indie pop singer Nieve Ella have been announced as opening support for the show date. Tickets for the festival date are set to go on general sale on Friday, November 24 at 9:30am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Speaking about their headlining slot in a press release, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said: “We are very much looking forward to making our debut and joining the illustrious list of acts that have performed at the Lytham festival. We made the short pilgrimage from Manchester last year to watch The Strokes and were blown away by the buzz of the locals and the beauty of the scenery. What a Friday it’s going to be on July 5th. See you down the front.”

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor added: “Courteeners are without a doubt one of the country’s biggest and best-loved bands. This is an exclusive performance for the North of England so if you want to see them next summer you need to head to Lytham Festival.”

In other news, Fray recently revealed a one-off Christmas acoustic gig to be held in Manchester.

The frontman will play an intimate acoustic gig at Manchester’s Albert Hall on December 17. Tickets will go on sale October 27 at 9am – you can purchase them here.

Fray recently spoke with NME at Glastonbury 2023, where he opened up about two new albums from The Courteeners.

He revealed a few new song titles including ‘Solitude Of The Night Bus’ and ‘When Are You In New York Next?’ – as well as the claim that another sounds like “Mac Miller covering Leonard Cohen”. Fray also stated that the new music “is gonna blow people’s heads off”.

“The song is king, and the song will always win,” he said. “When I play these new ones to people, I feel dead happy. It feels cool to be in this position. Someone who I trust told me that they’re the best songs I’ve written since [2008 debut album] ‘St Jude’.”

“I want to do two albums,” he continued. “One is fun and the other is piano, drum machines, a bit moodier. Don’t expect any hits off that one, but I know what will happen – they’ll be the hits and no one will give a fuck about the ones that I think are good. The ones that are sleepers will be loved. But also, who cares? I love that idea from tonight of feeling so insignificant as part of Glastonbury. I’m going to try and transfer that to the rest of my life.”