Courteeners announce ‘Whites Of Their Eyes’ tour, celebrating 15 years since their first gig

Courteeners have announced a new UK tour, dubbed ‘The Whites Of Their Eyes’ tour, to mark 15 years since their first gig.

The band first played live at Manchester Roadhouse in October 2006 and they will hit the road a month after the anniversary of that show to mark the milestone.

“So in 2006, Taylor Swift arrived on the scene, Gnarls Barkley was ‘Crazy’, Guy Goma accidentally introduced himself to the world… and so did we,” Liam Fray said in a press release.

“We played our first gig at Manchester Roadhouse in October, 15 years ago. What a night to remember. I wish we actually could. Anyways, we thought we’d sort some very special shows to mark this momentous occasion so, we give you…The Whites of Their Eyes Tour. You’ll be able to see ours and we’ll be able to see yours. We’ve missed them X.”

Courteeners will play eight shows across England, kicking off in Lincoln on November 15 and concluding at London’s O2 Academy Brixton later that month. Tickets go on sale at 9:00am on Friday (August 27) and can be purchased here.

Courteeners will play:

NOVEMBER 2021

15 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

16 – Bradford, St George’s Hall

18 – Nottingham, Rock City

19 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

20 – Bristol, O2 Academy

22 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

23 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Vistas will support the band on all dates on the tour, while Brooke Coombe will also perform in London.

The dates will follow Courteeener’s September tour, which will see them visit Leicester, Scarborough, Stoke-on-Trent, Halifax and Manchester. The latter show is a 50,000 capacity gig at Old Trafford, which sold out in 90-minutes earlier this year.

“50k in hour and half,” Fray wrote on Instagram in response to the sell-out. “Absolutely blown away by you guys. This will be really fucking special. God Bless the fans.”

Courteeners’ latest album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ was released in 2020. In a four-star review, NME called it the band’s “most focussed and adventurous work to date”. “[Their sixth album] strikes a mature balance,” the review read. “It’s escapist in its sound but humane in its approach to the world. It’s experimental but familiar, and tests what the band are capable of.”