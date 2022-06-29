Courteeners announce Y Not Festival warm-up show in London

Courteeners have announced that ahead of their headline performance at Y Not Festival next month, they’ll play a warm-up gig in London – get tickets here.

Liam Fray and co. will headline the Derbyshire festival – held in the heart of the Peak District in Pikehall – on July 30, joining other headliners Stereophonics and Blossoms, who will perform on July 29 and 31 respectively.

But before Courteeners headline Y Not, the band will hit the stage for a warm-up gig at Electric Ballroom in Camden, London on July 29.

Announced today (June 29), tickets go on sale on Friday (July 1) at 9am BST – get tickets here.

Courteeners will head across the pond this November for a string of US tour dates, marking the first time the band will have played there since Coachella in 2009.

The US tour kicks off at Boston’s Brighton Music Hall on November 10, with the band heading to New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles ahead of their recently announced Corona Capital Festival appearance in Mexico City on November 18. Find any remaining tickets here.

Last year, Courteeners shared their huge Heaton Park homecoming gig in its entirety online. The band premiered the concert in full on their official YouTube channel on November 25, which saw them playing in front of 50,000 fans at the outdoor Manchester show on June 15, 2019.

In a four-star review of the show, NME‘s Gary Ryan wrote: “As [Courteeners] depart to mass euphoria and a flurry of Carlsberg bottles tossed in the air like mortarboards at a graduation, you feel Liam’s annus horribilis has been cathartically washed away.”

In other news, Fray announced last year that he would be opening a new restaurant in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

The Smithfield Social, which pays homage to the historic Smithfield Market, is located on Thomas Street and serves brunch, small plates, cocktails and more.