Courteeners are all about self-improvement on their latest single ‘Better Man’

Courteeners have released ‘Better Man’, the next single to be taken from their upcoming new album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’.

The Manchester trio’s new song follows up ‘Heavy Jacket’, which was released back in September on the same day they announced the new album.

News of their sixth studio album, which frontman Liam Fray says is a miracle that it even got made, followed their biggest ever headline show at Manchester’s Heaton Park in the summer.

‘Better Man’ is a fluttering indie pop jaunt that deep dives into personal imperfections and the quest for self-improvement while proclaiming that “nobody’s perfect.”

“I’m trying to a better man, whatever that is,” the chorus begins, before asking: “Go on, give us a hand.”

Listen to ‘Better Man’ below:

‘More. Again. Forever.’ arrives on January 17, 2020.

Last week, Courteeners gave a nod to Sheffield’s musical heritage as they covered Arctic Monkeys during a show in the Steel City.

The Manchester band were performing at the city’s O2 Academy when they delivered their own take on ‘Suck It And See’ – taken from Arctic Monkeys’ 2011 fourth album of the same name.

Meanwhile, the band have shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from their upcoming live shows.

Frontman Liam Fray teased the band’s forthcoming show in Manchester with a clip of him rehearsing ‘That Kiss’ backed by an orchestra.