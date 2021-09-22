Courteeners, Blossoms and Nothing But Thieves to headline Y Not 2022

Y Not Festival has announced the line-up for its 2022 event, with Courteeners, Blossoms and Nothing But Thieves set to headline.

The Derbyshire festival was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, organisers confirmed today (September 22) that it will return next year between July 29-31.

Joining the aforementioned bill-toppers across the three days will also be the likes of Sleaford Mods, Pale Waves, Sports Team, Eve, Gabrielle, Jade Bird, Alfie Templeman and Sundara Karma.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Levellers are scheduled to appear in a “special guests” slot, while Vistas, Larkins and Giant Rooks appear further down the bill. You can see the official poster below.

“We can’t wait to headline next year,” said Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden. “Y Not was the first festival I ever went to in 2012 so to be back there headlining is really quite surreal. It’s going to be a very special night.”

Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, added: “We are so delighted to be announcing the first wave of our 2022 line-up!

“After what has been an incredibly challenging two years for live music, and especially for so many other independent festivals, we are proud to present our line-up and to welcome everyone back to Y Not Festival for the celebration we all deserve.”

Organisers promise that “many more” acts are to come for Y Not Festival 2022.

Advertisement

Tier 1 weekend tickets are available to purchase from here, priced at £119.50 (plus fees).

Meanwhile, Blossoms recently shared a new single called ‘Care For’. Speaking to NME upon its release, the Stockport band revealed that they have completed their fourth studio album.

“We’re just working out the fine details,” Ogden said, adding that the ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ follow-up would “probably be [out] next year”.

Blossoms will support Courteeners at their huge Manchester Emirates Old Trafford cricket stadium show this Saturday (September 25) – you can check out the stage times here.