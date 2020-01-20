Courteeners are battling Eminem for this week’s UK number one album

Courteeners are vying for the UK’s number one album this week, with Eminem the current favourite for the top spot.

The band’s latest LP ‘More. Again. Forever.’ is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Mapping the Rendezvous’.

They face stiff competition for the top spot in the UK Albums Chart this week, though, with Eminem’s surprise-released ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ expected to be the one to beat.

An official update on who is leading the Midweek Charts is due later today (January 20), with Eminem expected to be commanding a healthy lead at the top.

Courteeners’ latest album will, however, be attempting to prevent the rapper from reaching the top of the charts. Other new releases from the likes of Mac Miller and Bombay Bicycle Club are also likely to be in Top 10 contention come the end of the week.

Courteeners will continue their promotion of ‘More. Again. Forever.’ with a series of shows over the coming weeks. You can see details of those gigs below.

January

30 – Club Pryzm, Kingston Upon Thames

February

13 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

15 – Albert Hall, Manchester

16 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Eminem, meanwhile, drew condemnation for a controversial lyric on his new album which referenced the 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was among those to publicly criticise the rapper, calling the lyric “unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected” by the Manchester Arena bombing.