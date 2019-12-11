Courteeners’ Liam Fray calls on fans to vote for Labour in general election

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray has urged his fans to vote for the Labour Party in the UK general election tomorrow (December 12).

The musician took to Twitter earlier this evening (December 11) to highlight the importance of heading to the polling station. In the post, he explained he would be backing Jeremy Corbyn with the hope of seeing a “fairer” society.

“I wouldn’t normally say anything on this but tomorrow feels unique,” he wrote. “It always matters. But it matters more tomorrow.

“I genuinely think that If you believe in hope, and you believe in a system that is fairer – then, like mine, the “X” will be next to Labour tomorrow.”

See the post below.

This comes after Pete Doherty urged fans not to vote for the Conservative Party during The Libertines’ Manchester show last night.

Dua Lipa has also aired her support of Labour on social media, while Charli XCX called on her followers to back a party “who support LGBTQ rights and minorities”.

“This is the most important election in a generation and YOUR vote counts,” Lipa captioned a breakdown of Labour’s stance on issues such as mental health, equality, LGBT+, and climate change.

Stormzy, meanwhile, received praise Jeremy Corbyn for urging his fans to register to vote. The ‘Vossi Bop’ artist’s call on fans resulted in a huge spike in registrations last month.

Courteeners announced a handful of intimate UK shows to launch their new album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’, last week.