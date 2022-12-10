Courteeners’ Liam Fray joins Blossoms on stage in Manchester

Blossoms were joined by Courteeners’ Liam Fray at their Manchester Apollo show on Friday night (December 9) – see footage below.

The band played the penultimate date of their huge UK and Ireland tour at the venue, and Fray joined them during the encore for two Courteeners favourites.

Blossoms’ fourth studio album, ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, came out this April, while 2020 saw them release their ‘Isolation Covers’ album, featuring new versions of songs by the likes of Frank Ocean, The Coral and Tame Impala that the band had recorded in the first COVID lockdown.

During the Apollo show, Fray joined the band on stage for renditions of ‘Please Don’t’ and ‘Not Nineteen Forever’. They covered the former together during lockdown.

Watch footage of the performances below. Blossoms finish their tour with a third Apollo gig tonight (December 10).

今日のO2Apollo公演はThe Courteenersのリアム出てきて大盛り上がり

Please don’t – The Courteeners

そういえばロックダウン中にカバーしてたね。 pic.twitter.com/Vd7ZH7Symg — Blossoms Japan (@blossomsbandJPN) December 10, 2022

Blossoms bringing on Liam Fray singing Not Nineteen Forever and Please Don't, died and came back to life pic.twitter.com/1mItYXD3qA — Mais (@maisie_beddow) December 9, 2022

Blossoms played:

‘At Most A Kiss’

‘Honey Sweet’

‘Oh No (I Think I’m In Love)’

‘The Keeper’

‘Blown Rose’

‘Ode To NYC’

‘The Sulking Poet’

‘Care For’

‘I Can’t Stand It’

‘If You Think This Is Real Life’

‘How Long Will This Last?’

‘Getaway’

‘Your Girlfriend’

‘Big Word’

‘My Swimming Brain’

‘My Favourite Room’

‘Please Don’t’ (with Liam Fray)

‘Not Nineteen Forever’ (with Liam Fray)

‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’

‘Charlemagne’

At the London date of their tour last week, Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane.

The band performed a hit packed set at the O2 Brixton Academy, which also saw Mel C join them for Spice Girls cover ‘Spice Up Your Life’ while Astley played Smiths hits ‘This Charming Man’ and ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ later in the show. The gig culminated in Kane teaming up with Blossoms for their hit ‘Charlemagne’.

Blossoms previously teamed up with Mel C for ‘Spice Up Your Life’ at Glastonbury over the summer, while Astley toured with the band performing Smiths covers last year.

The shows earned praise from Morrissey while his former bandmate Johnny Marr seemed less impressed when the gigs were first announced.

Marr later told NME that the issue had been “dealt with”, adding of his grievances: “There was an M.O. there that just wasn’t very cool.”