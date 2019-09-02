Courteeners release new single ‘Heavy Jacket’ and announce details of long awaited sixth album

The band will also play a pair of arena dates at the end of the year

Courteeners have announced details of their long awaited sixth studio album – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Mapping The Rendezvous’.

Titled ‘More. Again. Forever.’ and made up of 10 tracks, the announcement comes following the band’s biggest ever headline show at Manchester’s Heaton Park earlier this summer.

Not only that, the Manchester trio have released new single ‘Heavy Jacket’ – you can stream it below.

Due for release on January 17, 2020, the band shared details of the new album on Twitter:

Speaking to NME last year, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said that their new single was “one of the most unusual songs we’ve done, but it’s also fucking big and it’s got a big fucking chorus.”

“I think people are going to go for it,” Fray went on. “It’s not an off-putting left-turn. I’m probably the wrong person to ask. It’s hard to be judged after creating anything creative. Anyone who says they don’t care is a liar. People live with it and learn to love it. All the best people do that, they lead rather than follow.”

Also revealing that, for them, their new material would have to be “explosive and blow you away live,” Fray added that it sounded a “bit LCD Soundsystem and groove-based.”

“It’s more dancey, but obviously with real players and a human element,” he explained. “You can hear the fucking breath on the hi-hat, rather than everything being programmed.”

Listen to ‘Heavy Jacket’ on Spotify or watch the lyric video below:

‘More. Again. Forever.’ is available to pre-order here.

The album’s tracklisting is as follows:

1. ‘Heart Attack’

2. ‘Heavy Jacket’

3. ‘More. Again. Forever.’

4. ‘Better Man’

5. ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’

6. ‘Previous Parties’

7. ‘The Joy Of Missing Out’

8. ‘One Day At A Time’

9. ‘Take It On The Chin’

10. ‘Is Heaven Even Worth It?’

The band will also play a pair of arena dates at the end of the year. The first at London Olympia on November 30, followed by Manchester Arena on December 14.

Tickets on sale on Friday, September 6 at 9am from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.