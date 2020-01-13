The Courteeners release final single ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ before arrival of new album

The Courteeners have released ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’, the next single to be taken from upcoming new album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ – listen to it below.

Announced in September, the Manchester band’s new album arrives on Friday (January 17) and is made up of 10 tracks, including previously released singles ‘Heavy Jacket’, ‘Better Man’, and the ‘More. Again. Forever.’ title track.

Now releasing ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’, the band unveiled the new song on Twitter, which will be the final release before the arrival of their sixth studio album.

Listen to The Courteeners’ ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ here.

NEW TRACK – ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ – as taken from the forthcoming album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ – is out now! You can stream and download the track now at the following link https://t.co/QqIyePMBT4 pic.twitter.com/Yvf4uWuyjz — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) January 13, 2020

Speaking to NME in 2018, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said the band’s new material was “explosive” and designed to “blow you away live.”

Adding that the album sounds a “bit LCD Soundsystem and groove-based,” he said: “It’s more dancey, but obviously with real players and a human element. You can hear the fucking breath on the hi-hat, rather than everything being programmed.”

‘More. Again. Forever.’ is available to pre-order here.

The album’s tracklisting is as follows:

1. ‘Heart Attack’

2. ‘Heavy Jacket’

3. ‘More. Again. Forever.’

4. ‘Better Man’

5. ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’

6. ‘Previous Parties’

7. ‘The Joy Of Missing Out’

8. ‘One Day At A Time’

9. ‘Take It On The Chin’

10. ‘Is Heaven Even Worth It?’

December saw Courteeners play an emotional homecoming show at Manchester Arena, where they covered fellow hometown heroes Oasis with a performance of ‘Live Forever’.

After the band were accompanied on stage for a string section for a short segment of the show, frontman Liam Fray then performed an acoustic solo set before returning for a full band encore. During his acoustic section, Fray delivered an unplanned rendition of Oasis ‘Live Forever’.