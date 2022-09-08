Courteeners share “unearthed” song ‘It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess’

Courteeners have shared an “unearthed” track from the ‘St. Jude’ sessions – listen to ‘It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess’ below.

The song will appear on the Manchester band’s 15th anniversary reissue of their debut studio album, which is due for release on January 13, 2023 (pre-order here).

“NEW(ish) TUNE,” frontman Liam Fray wrote on social media to announce ‘It’ll Take More…’, a reflective, laid-back number.

“We unearthed this little gem whilst going through the vaults for ‘St. Jude’ bits. Hope you enjoy. On all streaming platforms now.”

The track sees Fray sing over a largely acoustic guitar-led instrumental before keys, trumpets and chanted backing vocals are introduced in the triumphant final part.

‘It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess’ is out now! Also available as a bonus track on selected formats of ‘St. Jude 15th Anniversary Edition’ (released 13th January 2023). Listen to the track & pre-order the album now 👉https://t.co/GuC6oy1T6n pic.twitter.com/Sv778RpaAo — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) September 7, 2022

The expanded new edition of ‘St. Jude’ will include the original album as well as B-sides, non-album singles and demos from that era.

Additionally, Courteeners are set to perform their debut record in its entirety at Heaton Park in Manchester on June 9, 2023.

Upon announcing the huge homecoming gig, Fray said: “They grow up so fast. Can’t believe our darling ‘St. Jude’ is 15 next year. Think it’s time for a celebration and we all know that great things come in threes – the Star Wars trilogy, Sooty, Sweep & Soo and now, here we are, with the third instalment of ‘Courteeners at Heaton Park’.”

The group recently projected the official ‘St. Jude’ artwork across Manchester in honour of the album’s forthcoming anniversary.

Back in July, Courteeners debuted a new song titled ‘Lie Back And Think Of England’ during an intimate headline show in London. Fray and co’s sixth and most recent album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’, came out in January 2020.