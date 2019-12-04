Courteeners have shared the official video to their new single ‘Better Man’ – watch below.

Released earlier this week, the track is set to feature on the Manchester outfit’s upcoming new album ‘More. Again. Forever.’.

Serving as the second instalment of a three-part collaboration between the band and acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth, the song’s video arrived online earlier this evening (December 4).

The clip follows on from the events of October’s ‘Heavy Jacket’ video, seeing a return for Sarah Beck Mather and Maisy Jones’s characters. Director Joe Connor is once again at the helm.

This comes after Courteeners shared the second chapter of Emma Jane Unsworth’s Better yesterday (December 3). Titled ‘The City’, the new except is an accompaniment to the ‘Better Man’ clip.

Check out the post below:

The 2nd chapter of @emjaneunsworth's wonderful short story ‘Better’, written especially for a new collaboration with us, is available to read now.This chapter ‘The City’ accompanies our new video ‘Better Man’(out tomorrow).Read the first 2 chapters now 👉 https://t.co/hrPdfDHjMf pic.twitter.com/gjjza779AX — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) December 3, 2019

Courteeners release their sixth album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ on January 17, 2020.

Speaking to NME recently, frontman Liam Fray explained that “it’s a miracle” the band’s sixth studio album got made.

“I just couldn’t get myself or my head together,” he told NME of attempting to start work on new material. “My confidence completely dropped. I couldn’t write a riff. I couldn’t write a couplet. I had nothing, for the first time ever. I was like, ‘This could be it’.”

Courteeners will perform at Manchester Arena on December 14, before heading down to Kingston next month for an appearance at Club Przym. The band were recently announced as headliners for next summer’s TRNSMT festival.