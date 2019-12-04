Trending:

News Music News

Courteeners reveal ‘Better Man’ video, the second part of their short story collaboration

It serves as the sequel to 'Heavy Jacket'

Tom Skinner
Courteeners
Courteeners perform live, 2019. CREDIT: Getty

Courteeners have shared the official video to their new single ‘Better Man’ – watch below.

Released earlier this week, the track is set to feature on the Manchester outfit’s upcoming new album ‘More. Again. Forever.’.

Serving as the second instalment of a three-part collaboration between the band and acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth, the song’s video arrived online earlier this evening (December 4).

Advertisement

The clip follows on from the events of October’s ‘Heavy Jacket’ video, seeing a return for Sarah Beck Mather and Maisy Jones’s characters. Director Joe Connor is once again at the helm.

This comes after Courteeners shared the second chapter of Emma Jane Unsworth’s Better yesterday (December 3). Titled ‘The City’, the new except is an accompaniment to the ‘Better Man’ clip.

Check out the post below:

Courteeners release their sixth album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ on January 17, 2020.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME recently, frontman Liam Fray explained that “it’s a miracle” the band’s sixth studio album got made.

“I just couldn’t get myself or my head together,” he told NME of attempting to start work on new material. “My confidence completely dropped. I couldn’t write a riff. I couldn’t write a couplet. I had nothing, for the first time ever. I was like, ‘This could be it’.”

Courteeners will perform at Manchester Arena on December 14, before heading down to Kingston next month for an appearance at Club Przym. The band were recently announced as headliners for next summer’s TRNSMT festival.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

The Best Films of the Decade: The 2010s

NME -
As chosen by NME
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.