Courteeners reveal dark and cinematic video for new single ‘Heavy Jacket’

Part of a special collaboration with author Emma Jane Unsworth

Courteeners have shared the cinematic and dramatic new video for their single ‘Heavy Jacket’. Check it out below.

The video, which has frontman Liam Fray singing the track in a dark nightclub while a reveller faces an evening of torment, is the first in a trilogy of clips as part of a short film made for the band by author Emma Jane Unsworth. The video was also directed by Joe Connor and stars Sarah Beck Mather and Maisy Jones.

“As many of you know, I’m a massive fan Of acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth’s work – so I’m especially excited to announce that when we asked Emma to write something specifically for the band, she said ‘yes’!” wrote Fray earlier this week. “The short story she delivered – titled Better – has been made into a short film that comprises of three Courteeners music videos. The three separate parts of the story will be also available to read online to coincide with their corresponding video.”

Earlier this week, Fray also shared the first page of the first chapter of the story.

Speaking to NME last year, Fray said that their new single was “one of the most unusual songs we’ve done, but it’s also fucking big and it’s got a big fucking chorus.”

“I think people are going to go for it,” Fray went on. “It’s not an off-putting left-turn. I’m probably the wrong person to ask. It’s hard to be judged after creating anything creative. Anyone who says they don’t care is a liar. People live with it and learn to love it. All the best people do that, they lead rather than follow.”

Also revealing that, for them, their new material would have to be “explosive and blow you away live,” Fray added that it sounded a “bit LCD Soundsystem and groove-based.”

“It’s more dancey, but obviously with real players and a human element,” he explained. “You can hear the fucking breath on the hi-hat, rather than everything being programmed.”

Courteeners release their sixth album ‘More. Again. Forever’ on January 17, 2020.

After their triumphant homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park and their acclaimed Glastonbury sunset show, Courteeners will play two gigs next month in Manchester and London – where they’ll be joined by Miles Kane and The Coral, respectively.