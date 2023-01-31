Courteeners, Richard Ashcroft and Sugababes lead Tramlines 2023 line-up

The Courteeners, Richard Ashcroft and Sugababes are among the first set of acts announced for this year’s Tramlines Festival.

The festival is set to return to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield for its 15th year on the weekend of July 21-23, with Richard Ashcroft topping the bill on the Friday night. Meanwhile, The Courteeners will headline on Saturday and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will close the festival on Sunday.

Other notable names part of the first announcement include DMAs, Blossoms, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes and Bloc Party. Beabadoobee, Kate Nash, Katy B, Sea Girls, Pale Waves and Black Honey have also joined the line-up, while The Enemy and The Zutons have been added as special guests.

Advertisement

The final weekend tickets, as well as day tickets, will go on sale on Friday (February 3) at 12pm – you can buy yours here.

Speaking about the launch of Tramlines 2023, operations director Tim Cleasby said: “This year’s line-up is a cracker with some awesome names and, as always, there’s more than just music with loads to do, see and get involved with. My personal must-sees this year are Kate Nash, Rachel Chinouriri, Rumbi Tauro, Sugababes, the funny Paul Smith and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Smith.

“To quote our much-missed friend Sarah, ‘I just want to have a massive party with all my friends’. The turns are booked, the party’s on and you’re all invited. It can’t come soon enough.”

Tramlines first revealed some of the acts on its line-up by sending miniature bottles of Henderson’s Relish, which is produced in Sheffield, to addresses around the UK, which had the some of the first acts on their labels.

The brand’s general manager, Matt Davies, said: “The recipe for Henderson’s Relish has been kept under lock and key for over 130 years. Normally, we’re quite good with secrets, but we got a bit too excited about the line-up for this year’s Tramlines. Sorry about that.”

Advertisement

Last year’s festival was headlined by Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness.