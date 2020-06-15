Courteeners have shared footage of their huge 2019 homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park, to mark the gig’s one-year anniversary today (June 15).

“One year today we played in front of 50,000 of you in our back yard. Best night of our lives,” the band wrote on Facebook.

You can take a look at the footage below.

Advertisement

Courteeners – ‘The 17th’ – Live At Heaton Park, Manchester – 15.06.19 One year today we played in front of 50,000 of you in our back yard. Best night of our lives. The 17th – live at Heaton Park, Manchester. Posted by The Courteeners on Monday, June 15, 2020

In a four-star review of the show, NME desribed it as “excorcising the demons of a difficult year.”

“As they depart to mass euphoria and a flurry of Carlsberg bottles tossed in the air like mortarboards at a graduation, you feel Liam’s annus horribilis has been cathartically washed away,” NME said. “And, as The Courteeners play to their people, rock’s eternal critical outcasts are receiving their dues.”

The band instantly sold out their 50,000-capacity homecoming headlining show at Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 14, on a bill which also featured James, DMAs and Pale Waves.

Last month, meanwhile, Blossoms recruited Courteeners singer Liam Fray for a performance of his band’s 2008 song ‘Please Don’t’.

Advertisement

They shared their rendition of the ‘St. Jude’ album cut on May 31 with an accompanying video showing them performing their individual parts from their respective homes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Courteeners were due for another huge outdoor gig this summer, appearing on a bill with Kings Of Leon for a show at Finsbury Park. That show has now been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.