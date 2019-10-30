Courteeners share title track from new album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ – listen

The band's sixth studio album arrives in January

Courteeners have shared the title track from their forthcoming sixth album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ – listen to it below.

The band’s new album arrives on January 17, 2020, and will be preceded by two huge gigs in Manchester and London before the end of the year.

‘More. Again. Forever.’ follows recent single ‘Heavy Jacket’ in previewing the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Mapping The Rendezvous’.

The band’s end of year shows come at London’s Olympia (November 30) and Manchester Arena (December 14), for which they recently announced some “very special” support acts.

Indie veterans The Coral will open for the band at the London date, while Miles Kane will provide support in Manchester.

Speaking to NME last year, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said the band’s new material was “explosive” and designed to “blow you away live.”

Adding that the album sounds a “bit LCD Soundsystem and groove-based,” he said: “It’s more dancey, but obviously with real players and a human element. You can hear the fucking breath on the hi-hat, rather than everything being programmed.”

Courteeners recently shared a dark and cinematic video for ‘Heavy Jacket’, the first in a trilogy of clips as part of a short film made for the band by author Emma Jane Unsworth.

“As many of you know, I’m a massive fan Of acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth’s work – so I’m especially excited to announce that when we asked Emma to write something specifically for the band, she said ‘yes’!” Liam Fray wrote of the new series.