Courteneers sell-out upcoming ‘St. Jude’ anniversary show at Manchester’s Heaton Park

Courteeners have sold-out their massive homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

After going on sale this morning (September 2) the band’s gig in support of the 15th anniversary of their debut ‘St. Jude’, sold-out in less than eight hours. The show will take place June 9, 2023.

On Tuesday (August 30) the band shared details of the 15th-anniversary reissue of their debut album, which will feature the original album plus b-sides, non-album singles and demos. The expanded version of ‘St. Jude’ will be released on January 13, 2023. Pre-orders are available here.

“Heaton Park — sold out. Thank you all for the love we can’t fucking wait! x” the band shared in a Twitter post.

“They grow up so fast,” vocalist Liam Fray said of the anniversary. “Can’t believe our darling ‘St. Jude’ is 15 next year. Think it’s time for a celebration and we all know that great things come in threes – The Star Wars Trilogy, Sooty, Sweep & Soo and now, here we are, with the third instalment of ‘Courteeners at Heaton Park’.”

Fray continued: “June 2015. June 2019 and now June 2023. This time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its release we’ll be playing ‘St. Jude’ (in full) plus (of course) THE HITS. I can’t think of any better way to celebrate than to make the pilgrimage to Heaton Park with like-minded souls and lose ourselves like it’s 2008. And, because we’re good like that, we’ve remastered the original album. God bless the band. God bless the fans. Omne Trium Perfectum.”

Yesterday (September 1), the band projected the artwork from their debut across Manchester in honour of the album’s upcoming show and anniversary.

Last month, Courteeners debuted a new song titled ‘Lie Back And Think Of England’ during an intimate headline show in London.And back in November, Courteeners released a concert film of their huge Heaton Park homecoming gig from June 2019.