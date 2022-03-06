Courteney Cox reflects on auditioning for Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ video

Courteney Cox has reflected on auditioning for her iconic cameo in Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ video.

The Friends star made a legendary appearance in the 1984 video, which saw Cox be invited on stage to dance with The Boss.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show this week (March 2), Cox reflected on her nerves about the appearance, and remembered her audition for the part.

Advertisement

“Bruce Springsteen is such an amazing… God, he’s so incredible. I love that song,” Cox told Stern. “I get a little embarrassed because I do feel like when I watch the video, when I see it…I mean, God. Did you see my dance? It was pathetic. I’m not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous.”

Of her audition, she added: “I thought I was in the wrong place. I was like, ‘I don’t know what they’re doing but I can’t even bend my leg. This is it.’ I went into on Brian De Palma’s office. He put on the music and said, ‘Well, you dance.’ And I thought, ‘Right now? Here? In front of you? Just the two of us?’

“I think that’s why I got it because I was like, Okay!’ I think that’s what they wanted, a fan that just couldn’t believe it,” she added.

Watch the interview below:

Elsewhere, Bruce Springsteen was recently named the highest-paid musician of 2021, bringing in a reported sum of $590million (£431.3million) – most of which he earned via the landmark sale of his masters and publishing rights last year.

Advertisement

Springsteen’s record-breaking deal with Sony Music, valued at $550million (£402.1million), marked the biggest sale a musician had ever made for their discography. It gave the company ownership of The Boss’ entire back catalogue, which spans 20 studio albums, 300 songs, seven EPs, 23 live records and more.

Word of the sale first came in November 2020, when it was said he’d set his sights on upwards of $350million (£256.5million) for both the publishing rights and recorded masters to his expansive catalogue.

In a five star review of Springsteen’s latest studio effort, NME wrote: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow. The result is Springsteen’s finest album since 2002’s ‘The Rising’.”