Courting, Pom Poko and more lead new names for Sound City line-up

More names have been added to the line-up for the Sound City festival in Liverpool, including Courting and Pom Poko.

Sound City 2021 is set to take place next month after being pushed back from May due to coronavirus-related delays.

Sound City 2021 will take place between October 1-3, 2021, with a line-up that includes the already-announced Rejjie Snow, The Murder Capital, The Snuts, The Lathums and Lanterns On The Lake.

A virtual edition, Sound City Digital, preceded the full festival across the week of April 26-May 1.

See the full list of new names announced for Sound City below:

Courting / SPINN / Pom Poko / English Teacher / The Let Go / Miso Extra

Big Heath / Fears / Niix / Dogtooth / Mollie Coddled / Han / Qlowski / Palmaria

Dirty Circus / The Dream Machine / Sisu Crew DJs

Speaking about Sound City 2021, the festival’s Managing Director Becky Ayres said:

“It has been incredible to see such a rapturous return for live music across the UK, and it’s only raised our excitement levels for the return of Sound City in 2021.

“Bringing such a diverse and thrilling lineup to the heart of Liverpool this October is something we’re dead proud of – returning to the original stages and vital venues in the city centre we all need to support at this time. With our best lineup to date, and so many exciting artists to discover – I can’t wait to get stuck in and create huge new memories this October!”

