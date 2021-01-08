Courtney Barnett and Vagabon team up for cover of ‘Reason to Believe’

Vagabon has teamed up with Courtney Barnett for a Karen Dalton-inspired cover of Tim Hardin’s 1965 classic ‘Reason to Believe’.

In a press statement, Vagabon – real name Laetitia Tamko – said she had recently discovered the Karen Dalton take on ‘Reason to Believe’, and after hearing it, she became “obsessed”.

“The decision to have Courtney sing it with me came after we performed it together live at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day 2020, a month before lockdown,” Vagabon explained.

“It was fresh in our brains then so not long after the show, CB [Barnett] came over and we recorded her parts. Oliver Hill plays slide guitar on it.”

Barnett echoed Vagabon’s sentiments, adding, “I’m a huge fan of Vagabon and Karen Dalton so this was a dream. They both have a voice that absolutely knocks the wind out of me.”

“I really admire Laetitia and am constantly inspired by her songwriting, production, and our sporadic FaceTime chats.”

Listen to the new rendition of ‘Reason to Believe’:

In addition to the new release, Vagabon has announced a livestream concert, set to take place on January 29, 10am GMT.

The Barnett collaboration follows the release of a new version of Vagabon’s single ‘Home Soon’, specially recorded with a full orchestra to feature in the film Antebellum. The track originally featured on Vagbaon’s 2019 self-titled album.

Elsewhere, Barnett will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary, Anonymous Club, announced last month.

The doco-film takes its title from Barnett’s 2013 ‘How to Carve a Carrot into a Rose’ track of the same name and will look at “the inner life of the notoriously shy artist”.