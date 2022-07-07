Courtney Barnett announces 2022 UK and Europe tour dates

Courtney Barnett has shared details of a new UK and Europe tour later this year.

The Australian singer-songwriter will play 14 shows in support of her latest album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, kicking things off at Munich’s Neue Theaterfabrik on October 28 before wrapping at London’s Roundhouse on November 13 for Pitchfork Music Festival.

Earlier this month Barnett supported The Rolling Stones for their 60th anniversary show at BST in Hyde Park, London. Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers and The War On Drugs also played on the day in support of the veteran rockers.

Tickets for some of the UK dates are available to buy here. For other dates, see here.

Courtney Barnett UK and Europe tour 2022:

OCTOBER

28 – Munich @ Neue Theaterfabrik

29 – Prague @ Lucerna Music Bar

30 – Berlin @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

31 – Warsaw @ Palladium

NOVEMBER

02 – Hamburg @ Ubel & Gefarlich

03 – Amsterdam @ Paradiso

04 – Nijmegen @ Noornroosje

05 – Groningen @ Take Root Festival

07 – Antwerp @ De Roma

08 – Cologne @ Live Music Hall

09 – Paris @ Letrianon

11 – Manchester @ Albert Hall

12 – Brighton @ Brighton Dome

13 – London @ The Roundhouse (Pitchfork Music Festival)

In a four-star review of Barnett’s recent album, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Partly as a consequence of being written and recorded during the pandemic ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ is sparer than Barnett’s previous records, pairing jangly, lackadaisical indie-rock with scatterings of drum machine; programmed in collaboration with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa.

“Though it lacks the more immediate bite of Barnett’s previous work, its softness gives it a more tender focus. True to title ‘Things Take Time, Time Time’s unshowy songs take hold more slowly, but Barnett’s small snatches of happiness grip you all the same.”