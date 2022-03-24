Courtney Barnett announces boutique North American touring festival ‘Here And There’

Courtney Barnett has announced ‘Here And There’, a boutique touring festival with a rotating line-up. Tickets will be available here.

The one-day, one-stage festival will be making 15 stops across North America this August and September with a unique line-up set for each city. The pre-sale for the fest begins Tuesday (March 29) at 10 am local time.

The stacked list of artists joining Barnett’s festival includes Bartees Strange, Snail Mail, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus, Lid Pimienta, Japanese Breakfast, and Faye Webster. See the full list of dates and artists below.

“When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” Barnett said. “I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favourite artists on stage together.”

Barnett added: “10 years ago I wrote this lyric: “I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called”. Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.

“This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.”

Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Caroline Rose, Bedouine, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater-Kinney, The Beths, and Waxahatchee will also be performing at ‘Here And There’.

“It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me,” Barnett said of the selection of performers. “Which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”

‘Here And There’ Tour Full Lineup and Dates

AUGUST

8 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

9 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

10 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

12 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

13 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

14 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

20 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

21 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater-Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

23 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater

Courtney Barnett

Lido Pimienta

26 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

28 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

31 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

SEPTEMBER

1 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

3 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett

Arooj Aftab

Bedouine

Last year the Australian singer-songwriter released her third album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’. In a four-star review, NME said the record “is sparer than Barnett’s previous records, pairing jangly, lackadaisical indie-rock with scatterings of drum machine; programmed in collaboration with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. Though it lacks the more immediate bite of Barnett’s previous work, its softness gives it a more tender focus.”