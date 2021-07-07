Courtney Barnett has announced the release of her new album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, and has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Rae Street’ below.

According to a press release, the Australian singer-songwriter’s new album signals the arrival of ‘Courtney 2.0’ and “an exciting new chapter for a musician who is operating at the very peak of her powers”.

Set to be released on November 12, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ was written over two years and recorded towards the end of 2020 and early 2021 in Sydney, Northern NSW and Melbourne with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Cate le Bon, Kurt Vile).

Advertisement

The album is Barnett at “her most creative and adventurous”, the press release continues. “It’s an exquisite look at Courtney’s private world, and consequently her most beautiful and intimate record to date, with songs dealing unabashedly with love, renewal, healing and self-discovery.”

Barnett accompanied the announcement of her third album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’, with the release of the album’s first single, ‘Rae Street’, which she first teased yesterday on TikTok (June 6).

“Time is money, and money is no man’s friend,” Barnett sings on the chorus of the stirring, mid-tempo record. You can watch the video for ‘Rae Street’ below.

‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ arrives on November 12 – you can pre-save it here. See the album’s tracklisting and artwork below.

1. ‘Rae Street’

2. ‘Sunfair Sundown’

3. ‘Here’s The Thing’

4. ‘Before You Gotta Go’

5. ‘Turning Green’

6. ‘Take It Day By Day’

7. ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’

8. ‘Write A List of Things To Look Forward To’

9. ‘Splendour’

10. ‘Oh The Night’

Advertisement

Last month, Barnett announced a sprawling North American headline tour, hitting 23 cities throughout the last weeks of 2021 and first two months of 2022.

The tour will feature a changing roster of support acts. Bartees Strange is scheduled to appear at the 2021 dates in Arizona, California and Washington. For the 2022 dates, Barnett will alternate between shows with Shamir and shows with fellow Australian indie-rocker Julia Jacklin.

Tickets for all dates are available to purchase from Barnett’s website. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to PLUS1, who, as a poster for the tour notes, supports “Indigenous-led organisations working for equity, justice, and community development”.