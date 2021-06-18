Courtney Barnett announces US tour dates for 2021 and 2022

Courtney Barnett has announced a sprawling North American headline tour, hitting 23 cities throughout the last weeks of 2021 and first two months of 2022.

The tour will feature a changing roster of support acts. Bartees Strange is scheduled to appear at the 2021 dates in Arizona, California and Washington. For the 2022 dates, Barnett will alternate between shows with Shamir and shows with fellow Australian indie-rocker Julia Jacklin.

Tickets for all dates are available to purchase from Barnett’s website. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to PLUS1, who, as a poster for the tour notes, supports “Indigenous-led organisations working for equity, justice, and community development”.

Barnett released her critically acclaimed second album, ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’, in May of 2018. It received a four-star review from NME, and featured the singles ‘Nameless, Faceless’, ‘Need A Little Time’ (which former US president Barack Obama called one of his favourite songs of 2018), ‘City Looks Pretty’ (which also appeared on the FIFA 19 soundtrack) and ‘Sunday Roast’ (which received a remote live performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon).

She followed the LP in 2018 with a live album recorded during her appearance on MTV Unplugged. It featured the unreleased cut ‘Play It On Repeat’, and although Barnett is yet to deliver a studio version of that track, she has released two standalone singles since her last full-length: ‘Small Talk’ and ‘Everybody Here Hates You’.

Last July, she hinted that her forthcoming third solo album would mark a transition into a softer, more folk-oriented sound. In her downtime from working on new music, Barnett frequently updates her archival website, which she launched back in March to document her live performances over the last decade and a half.

Last December, it was announced a documentary exploring Barnett’s life on and off the stage, tentatively titled Anonymous Club, had entered production.

Courtney Barnett’s US tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Monday 29 – Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl

DECEMBER

Wednesday 1 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Thursday 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

Friday 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *

Saturday 5 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

Friday 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace *

Sunday 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox *

Tuesday 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

Wednesday 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

JANUARY

Saturday 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre #

Sunday 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

Tuesday 25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #

Wednesday 26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live #

Friday 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman #

Saturday 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Monday 31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^

FEBRUARY

Thursday 3 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club ^

Friday 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met #

Saturday 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

Tuesday 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre ^

Thursday 10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

Friday 11 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus ^

Saturday 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

= w/ Bartees Strange

# = w/ Julia Jacklin

^ = w/ Shamir