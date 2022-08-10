Courtney Barnett announces new compilation release to aid reproductive rights groups

Courtney Barnett has announced details of a new ‘Here And There’ festival compilation, which will aid reproductive rights groups.

The Australian singer-songwriter’s Here And There touring festival kicked off in Kansas City, MO on Monday (August 8) and will visit 13 further stops before it wraps up Denver, CO on September 3. Each night features a unique line-up, featuring the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus and more.

Some of the artists set to appear at Here And There have contributed to the new compilation, which will be released on a very rare and limited edition run of 600 cassette tapes. All funds raised will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates For Youth.

The tracklist consists of b-sides, demos and live tracks from the likes of Sleater-Kinney, Julia Jacklin and more, and is previewed by a demo version of Barnett’s own ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’. Listen to it below now and pre-order the record here.

<a href="https://milkrecordsprojects.bandcamp.com/album/here-and-there-b-sides-live-tracks-demos">Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos by Milk! Records Projects</a>

The full tracklist for ‘Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos’ is as follows:

Julia Jacklin – ‘Vegas Wedding (Demo)’

Bedouine – ‘Wasn’t Me (Live)’

The Beths – ‘Keep The Distance (Demo)’

Faye Webster – ‘Come To Atlanta (Live From Chase Park Transduction)’

Sleater-Kinney – ‘Complex Female Characters (Live)’

Courtney Barnett – ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)’

Caroline Rose – ‘Soma (Demo)’

Hana Vu – ‘Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)’

Meanwhile, Barnett will tour the UK and Europe later this year in support of her latest album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’. The dates will kick off at Munich’s Neue Theaterfabrik on October 28 before wrapping up with an appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival in London on November 13.

In a four-star review of the musician’s latest album, NME wrote: “Partly as a consequence of being written and recorded during the pandemic ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ is sparer than Barnett’s previous records, pairing jangly, lackadaisical indie-rock with scatterings of drum machine; programmed in collaboration with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa.

“Though it lacks the more immediate bite of Barnett’s previous work, its softness gives it a more tender focus. True to title ‘Things Take Time, Time Time’s unshowy songs take hold more slowly, but Barnett’s small snatches of happiness grip you all the same.”