Listen to Courtney Barnett’s cover of Loose Tooth’s ‘Keep On’

It features on an upcoming compilation from the Melbourne label Milk! Records

Courtney Barnett has released a cover of the Loose Tooth song ‘Keep On’ — listen to the track below.

The Australian artist has contributed to ‘Milk On Milk’, a compilation which is being released by the Melbourne label Milk! Records, which Barnett co-founded. The record will see artists from the label’s roster covering one another’s songs.

Barnett has chosen Loose Tooth’s ‘Keep On’ as her cover, which you can hear below.

“We took Loose Tooth on tour around Europe in Mid-2018 and every night I sat in my hotel room teaching myself how to play ‘Keep On’,” Barnett explains. “I sat in bed with my guitar every night and I had to slow the song down and pull it apart a little bit [and] in that process it gained a certain weight where I heard the words differently. The chorus became a mantra and shook me up a bit.

“Loose Tooth have this incredible talent for churning out the sweetest pop songs with these biting lyrics, all whilst maintaining this charming n [sic] disarming onstage banter n crowd surfing to the bar for a beer mid-song. The lyrics to this song are particularly powerful n nostalgic to me.”

‘Milk On Milk’ will be released on November 15.

Back in September, Barnett was one of the artists to cover a selection of Wilco songs for the album ‘Wilco Covered’.