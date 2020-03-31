Courtney Barnett and fellow Milk! Records artist Evelyn Ida Morris will soundtrack the upcoming documentary film Brazen Hussies, which is centred on the Women’s Liberation Movement in Australia.

Set in the 1960s-70s, Brazen Hussies explores a group of women who “defied the status quo, demanded equality and created profound social change.” According to its synopsis, the film will feature a curated collection of archival footage, personal photographs, memorabilia and personal accounts from activists all over Australia.

Barnett – who co-founded Milk! with Jen Cloher – and Morris recently worked on the music for the film together in Los Angeles.

Here's composer Evelyn Ida Morris and co-writer @courtneymelba recording together for @Brazen_Hussies in LA. More to come… xxx pic.twitter.com/danPqk6Pg3 — Milk! Records (@milk_records) March 31, 2020

Brazen Hussies, which was directed by Catherine Dwyer, is currently still in development. According to Milk! Records, the film is “seeking donations to support the film’s production, soundtrack and artwork”. At time of writing, it is 40 per cent funded. Donate here.

Milk! is working with the upcoming feature documentary film @Brazen_Hussies – the history of Women’s Liberation in Australia. BH is seeking donations to support the film’s production, soundtrack and artwork. Please donate if you can! xxx 📸: Anne Roberts https://t.co/KyJkhF3tc5 pic.twitter.com/Oo84RGVo0J — Milk! Records (@milk_records) March 31, 2020

This is not Morris’ first time composing for film: Their soundtrack for the 2018 Australian film Acute Misfortune was nominated for an ARIA Music Award for Best Original Soundtrack / Cast / Show Album.

Last week, Barnett joined forces with Lucius, Sharon Van Etten, Nathaniel Rateliff and many more artists for an Instagram livestream to fundraise for Oxfam.

She also recently collaborated with Anna Calvi on a new version of Calvi’s ‘Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’.