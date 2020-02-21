Courtney Barnett to support Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on European tour

Courtney Barnett will support Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on their upcoming European tour.

The Australian singer-songwriter will back up Cave and his band as they hit the road in support of ‘Ghosteen’.

Among the European dates, The Bad Seeds will visit Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Leeds before headlining two nights at The O2 in London. Full tour dates are below, with tickets available here.

Advertisement

Barnett will provide support on the below dates.

Saturday 2 May – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Sunday 3 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Tuesday 5 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 6 May – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 8 May – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 12 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Thursday 14 May – The O2, London, UK

Friday 15 May – The O2, London, UK

In a five-star review of ‘Ghosteen’, NME hailed the record as “the work of an artist attempting to make sense of loss.”

In a five star review, NME wrote: “The immersive atmosphere the album creates frequently crushes: where grief was perhaps more distant on ‘Skeleton Tree’, here it’s painfully magnified. We’re not so much observing grief from afar as being invited to starkly experience it side-by-side with someone experiencing the most painful hours of their lives. It’s often an overwhelming experience.”