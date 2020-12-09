Courtney Love applauds Miley Cyrus’ ‘Doll Parts’ cover, shares story behind the Hole song

Courtney Love has praised Miley Cyrus’ cover of Hole’s track ‘Doll Parts’, which she performed on the Howard Stern Show last week.

On Instagram, Love said the cover was a “sweet version” and that she was “touched” by the performance.

In a separate Instagram post, featuring a recording of Kurt Cobain declaring Love as “the best fuck in the world”, the singer also shared some background on ‘Doll Parts’, saying she wrote the song in just 20 minutes.

“’Doll Parts’ is a homage I wrote in 20 minutes in a girl named Joyce’s bathroom in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I had to write most of the lyrics on my arm in sharpie as I ran out of paper. People were pounding on the door as I wrote it,” she said.

“It was about a boy, whose band had just left town, who I’d been sleeping with, who I heard was sleeping with two other girls, it was my way of saying ‘You’re a fucking idiot if you don’t choose ME, and here is all the desire and fury and love that I feel for you.’

“Good songs don’t always come in 20 minutes but the force was strong and that one did.

Anyway, I married that guy.”

In an interview with NME last month, Love gave an update on a possible Hole reunion.

“Before I came back I actually had Melissa (Auf der Maur, bass) and Patty (Schemel, drums) come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio. We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all,” she said.

“It’s something I’d love to do and I’ve been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!”