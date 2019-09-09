"I never would take their money"

Courtney Love has alleged that she was offered $100,000 by Joss Sackler to attend the opioid company heiress’ LBV fashion line show in New York.

Love, the ex-frontwoman of Hole and widow of the late Kurt Cobain, claims that Sackler’s team offered to provide makeup, hair and a return car service from the New York Fashion Week runway show on top of the alleged £100,000 (£81,000) fee. A dress from the LBV line made with “custom-gold thread” would also be included.

But Love says that she rejected Sackler’s invitation. Joss is married to David Sackler of Purdue Pharma, the company that manufactures the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin.

Love has spoken openly about her substance abuse issues over the years, which included an addiction to OxyContin.

“I am one of the most famous reformed junkies on the planet — my husband died on heroin — what is it about me that says to Joss Sackler, ’I will sell out to you?'” Well I won’t,” said Love in a statement issued to The New York Post’s celebrity news website Page Six.

Her statement continued: “I never would take their money – Joss is delusional, talking about her fashion line and private members club, their ‘philanthropical arm.’ What about instead giving money to rehab facilities, paying for Narcan [a medication that counters opioid overdoses] or creating a non-addictive painkiller?”

She continued: “This request from Joss Sackler is shameless and offensive after everything I, many of my friends, and millions of other addicts have been through with OxyContin. I’m sober, but I will always be an opioid addict, it doesn’t vanish. I will always be that, I am just in recovery. And, equally, a fashion line with 24 carat gold thread won’t ever cover up or wash away the stains on Joss Sackler and her family.”

The Sacklers have been accused of profiting from a drug epidemic that the Centers for Disease Control says kills 46 people every day [via Vox].

Page Six published the following response from LDV and Joss Sackler spokesperson Elizabeth Tuke regarding Love’s accusations: “This is not accurate. Courtney Love is not attending [the show]. I can’t comment any further.”

In other news, last month Love performed at Lykke Li’s YOLA DÍA festival where she played Hole tracks and covers of songs by the likes of Echo & The Bunnymen and Fleetwood Mac.