Courtney Love says she doesn’t know if she could be in a rock band now: “There just doesn’t seem to be a lot of upside to it”

Courtney Love has said she doesn’t know if she could be in a rock band if she was starting out in the 21st century.

The musician formed Hole with guitarist Eric Erlandson, guitarist Mike Geisbrecht, bassist Lisa Roberts, and drummer Caroline Rue in 1989.

In a new interview for Interview Magazine, Love was asked 20 questions by a range of figures from the music and fashion worlds, including Marilyn Manson, Michael Kors, and Lana Del Rey. Former Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur asked her ex-bandmate: “If you were now 25 years old, starting a band, how different do you think your lyrical content and references would be? I very much wonder how a 21st-century Courtney Love would be and what she would sing about.”

Love replied: “I don’t know that I could do it now. I don’t feel like the reward for being in a rock band is quite enough.”

She went on to recall a conversation she once had with her husband, Kurt Cobain. “I remember once I was in the car with Kurt and I was like, ‘If it was 1968, what would you do for a living?’” She said. “He was like, ‘I’d be in a Sonics-like punk band’ – which made sense. I think I’d have opened a bar because I don’t think, in 1968, it would have made sense for a woman to be in a Sonics-like punk band. Women did not play guitar or really sing that kind of music back then, like trying to ape The Rolling Stones or the Beatles.”

She continued: “I feel like it would be really, really hard to do. And right now, unless you’re gonna do the Ariana Grande thing, it would be really hard to do. Not that being in a rock band is ever easy, but right now, there just doesn’t seem to be a lot of upside to it.”

Meanwhile, Love recently said Hole are “definitely talking” about reuniting and touring their seminal album ‘Live Through This’. The classic line-up of the band – featuring Love, Erlandson, Aug der Maur, and drummer Patty Schemel – haven’t played a proper show together since 1998.

“We are definitely talking about it,” Love said of plans to reform and mark the album’s 25th anniversary. “There’s nothing wrong with honouring your past; I’ve just kind of discovered that. If you don’t, people will rewrite history and you will become an inconvenient woman.”