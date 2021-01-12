Courtney Love praises Baby Queen: “Her lyrics are SO good”

Courtney Love has hailed the talents of Baby Queen after the singer was tipped for massive success in 2021.

The London-based singer, real name Bella Latham, won praise from Love on Instagram, who singled out the tracks ‘Pretty Girl Lie’ and ‘Want Me’ as being some of her favourites.

“I’ve just discovered Baby Queen @queenofthebabies today (thanks to the always discerning @britishgq, link in bio to 2021 artist picks. Not one is bad so far),” Love captioned a clip of Baby Queen performing.

“Lyrics SO good. Death and guns and beating the gay kids up, it doesn’t happen to you so why give a fuck. And ALL of ‘Pretty Girl Lie’. ‘Want Me’ immaculate. Shitty French accent has me laughing so hard..”

Love continued: “Choruses SO good. Visuals SO good. Compositions, ok, not perfect but for a lone girl just starting? Better than anyone else’s lately. Fuck YES.”

Love’s praise comes after Baby Queen featured in the NME 100 – our essential list of artists for the year ahead.

“23-year-old Bella Latham aka Baby Queen is a thoroughly modern artist as her effervescent tunes fuse the pop hooks of The 1975 with glittering production, coupling them with her satirical, drawling vocals,” our verdict stated.

“‘We can’t Facetune personality,’ she bites on ‘Internet Religion’, while ‘Medicine’ is a frank musing on the pros and cons of taking anti-depressants (‘And my heart can’t break / As my medicine confiscated sex / Now I don’t fancy anybody‘).”

Her ‘Medicine‘ EP also received a four-star review upon release last November.