Courtney Love hints at Hole reunion and new solo album

Courtney Love has hinted that a Hole reunion could be on the way, as well as revealing that she’s been working on a new solo album.

The grunge legend and winner of this year’s NME Icon Award teased a Hole reunion last year when she shared a photo with original members Patty Schemel, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Eric Erlandson in the studio.

Now in an exclusive interview with NME about her new life in London and the various projects she’s working on, Love revealed that there could be more to come from the band.

“Before I came back I actually had Melissa (Auf der Maur, bass) and Patty (Schemel, drums) come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio,” she told NME. “We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all. It’s something I’d love to do and I’ve been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!”

Love went on to explain how she moved to London to reignite “the kind of relationship that you need to have with the guitar to write good guitar songs”, and that she was working on a book and a record.

“It’s early days and I’ve recorded several new songs whilst I’ve been in London,” she told NME. “I’ve also taken this time to enjoy rediscovering really good songwriters like Aimee Mann who’s from LA but went to Juliard and is a genius and overlooked. Frances [Bean, daughter] sends me playlists, which are fantastic and full of artists that I hadn’t come across before too.”

Read our full interview with Love here, where she also shares memories of her life in Liverpool in the early ’80s and hanging out with Pete Burns.

Hole haven’t played a proper show with the classic line-up of Love, drummer Schemel, guitarist Erlandson, and bassist Auf Der Maur since 1998. However, the four-piece did get together to play a two-song set at an afterparty celebrating a documentary on Schemel in 2012. Hole’s classic line-up released their last album, ‘Celebrity Skin’, in 1998.

Love later released an album titled ‘Nobody’s Daughter’ under the moniker in 2010, with her as the only original member to be featured on the record.