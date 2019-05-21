Courtney Love hits out at fashion brand for copying iconic Kurt Cobain t-shirt

"Corporate magazines still suck A LOT."

Courtney Love has hit out at a fashion label for ripping off a t-shirt worn by Kurt Cobain during a Nirvana magazine shoot.

Designer Demna Gvasalia recently unveiled the Autumn-Winter collection for his clothing brand, Vetements. Among the new pieces available is a t-shirt boasting the message: “Corporate magazines still suck A LOT.”

Its slogan has seemingly been lifted from an iconic tee worn by Cobain in 1992 for a shoot with Rolling Stone. The frontman’s t-shirt, which took aim at the music industry and media publications, was almost identical – minus the added “A LOT”.

Now, the item has been met with criticism from Cobain’s widow – who has called the company out over their design.

Commenting on an image of the t-shirt being modelled on the catwalk, Love said: “You guys WHAT the FUCK? I hate being put in this position. You should know better!”

See a screenshot of the image and comment from Vetements’ official Instagram below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Other Instagram users have also accused the brand of copying Cobain’s message. “Okay so you’re gonna just recreate Kurt’s outfit on Rolling Stone?” posted one. Another added: “Rich people have infected every culture.”

Arguing that a high-end brand isn’t the place for such clothing, a third said: “Grunge style wasn’t so expensive! Duh.”

As Dazed points out, Demna Gvasalia has been known to appropriate various images from pop culture in the past. In 2017, he was criticised over an Ikea-influenced bag, while also using a DHL logo on a t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Marc Jacobs recently denied that he stole the iconic Nirvana smiley face LOGO design for his ‘HEAVEN’ fashion collection.

In other news, a cardigan that belonged to Kurt Cobain has been sold at auction for $75,000, as well as a paper plate he wrote a setlist on.