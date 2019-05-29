Courtney Love says Hole are “definitely talking about a reunion”

The band have not played a proper show together since 1998

Courtney Love has said Hole are “definitely talking” about reuniting in a new interview.

The band haven’t played a proper show with the classic line-up of Love, drummer Patty Schemel, guitarist Eric Erlandson, and bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur since 1998. However, the four-piece did get together to play a two-song set at an afterparty celebrating a documentary on Schemel in 2012.

Speaking to the Guardian to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Live Through This’, Hole said of reforming and touring the record: “We are definitely talking about it. There’s nothing wrong with honouring your past; I’ve just kind of discovered that. If you don’t, people will rewrite history and you will become an inconvenient woman.”

Love’s comments follow Auf der Maur teasing a possible reunion earlier this year. After previously speaking about the band having “unfinished business”, the bassist sparked speculation that Hole could return when she said she would “genuinely love to” reform the group.

“We’re older, we’re mellow,” she said, after revealing that she’d recently met up with her ex-bandmates. “I feel this would be the moment to do it. We did a few little gigs over the years but nothing substantial, which by the way I am quite happy about, to be honest.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Now it’s been exactly 20 years since I’ve left the band, and I want a piece of our glory back,” she continued. “Hole was a very good band, and I want to let everybody know it’s important that women in rock music also get remembered, even if they were in the shadow of their husband.”

Hole’s classic line-up released their last album, ‘Celebrity Skin’, in 1998. Love later released an album titled ‘Nobody’s Daughter’ under the moniker in 2010, with her as the only original member to be featured on the record.