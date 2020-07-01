Courtney Love recalls Hole’s Glastonbury 1999 appearance: “You really feel you’ve met your destiny up there”

Courtney Love has recalled her fond memories of playing at Glastonbury with Hole in 1999 in a new Instagram post.

Hole featured on a packed line-up at the 1999 edition of the annual Worthy Farm festival, with the band playing on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday of the festival before headliners R.E.M..

Posting a picture of herself on the cover of NME‘s Glastonbury 1999 review special, Love said that she flew in with R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe and added that she wrote ‘Georgia’ on her stomach for Hole’s performance in tribute to Stipe’s home state.

Recalling how she wanted to see “my old friend” Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros play, Love continued by saying that they flew into the festival “in a British military helicopter” and she “loved it! I took helicopters to festivals after that.”

On Hole’s performance, Love remembered: “(We’d) played big U.K. festivals before but I was in better health that year. I felt a lot of spirit and happiness move within me and my band, and can remember it vividly .. really being transported to giving myself over to that fantastic, smiling crowd. Feeling like I’m doing the one thing I truly love .. which is to deliver the message whatever form that takes within.”

Love added that “you have to have a lot of confidence to hit that Glastonbury main stage”.

“I remember lots of girls rushing the stage and dragging them up, and tolerant, nice security guys there at the farm,” she continued. “It was so fun and pretty, and the sun went down over that massive crowd.

“You really feel you’ve met your destiny up there.”

