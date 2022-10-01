Courtney Love joins The Lemonheads at London gig for ‘Into Your Arms’

Courtney Love was a surprise guest during The Lemonheads‘ London gig last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Into Your Arms’ together below.

The band are currently on a 30th anniversary UK tour for their 1992 album ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’, which runs for the next two weeks.

On Friday night at London’s Roundhouse, Evan Dando and co. welcomed the Hole vocalist to the stage to perform one of their biggest hits.

Before performing the song, Love praised Dando, saying that he “doesn’t have a bad bone in his body”. Afterwards, the singer posted for selfies with fans.

See the footage of the performance and reaction below.

Just a little selfie with Courtney Love after the Lemonheads gig. What a night! X #lemonheads #courtneylove #roundhouse pic.twitter.com/CX2QCb4XP2 — swhiteley (@swhiteley) September 30, 2022

The Lemonheads’ current tour, which sees the band perform ‘It’s A Shame About Ray’ in its entirety, will wrap up in Southampton on October 12.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be purchased here. You can view the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Newcastle, University

2 – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

3 – Glasgow, QMU

5 – Hull, Welly Club

6 – Leeds, Stylus

7 – Nottingham, Rock City

8 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

10 – Brighton, Chalk

11 – Norwich, Epic

12 – Southampton, The 1865

Meanwhile, Evan Dando earlier this year hit out at Jawbreaker for firing The Lemonheads from their tour over COVID violations.

The two bands played together in April but later that month, Jawbreaker took to social media to announce that The Lemonheads wouldn’t be joining them for their 25th anniversary tour for ‘Dear You’.

“I just want anyone and everyone to know that Jawbreaker are pussies. Fact not my opinion,” Dando said in a tweet at the time before following it up. “Or rather they aren’t the Bruce Springsteen’s of alternative rock that they pretend to be. I’ll meet any of them any time for a fight, let’s go.”