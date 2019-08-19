Watch Courtney Love play Hole songs and cover Echo & The Bunnymen at first live show in two years

The artist performed over the weekend as part of Lykke Li's YOLA DÍA festival

Courtney Love returned to the live stage for the first time in nearly two years yesterday as she performed Hole tracks and covers of songs by the likes of Echo & The Bunnymen and Fleetwood Mac – watch fan-shot footage of her festival show below.

Performing live for the first time since she played at a tribute show to the late Leonard Cohen back in November 2017, Love performed at Lykke Li’s YOLA DÍA festival in Los Angeles which was billed as a “celebration of the arts, culture and music by the women of today”. Other acts on the line-up included Cat Power, SOPHIE and Megan Thee Stallion.

Backed by The Chateau Band, Love’s set at the Los Angeles State Historic Park yesterday (August 18) was mostly filled with renditions of Hole tracks, including ‘Asking For It’, ‘Miss World’ and ‘Malibu’. A cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Gold Dust Woman’, which Hole covered in 1996 for the The Crow: City Of Angels movie soundtrack, also featured in the set.

Love concluded her performance with a cover of Echo & The Bunnymen’s 1984 track ‘The Killing Moon’. You can see fan-shot clips from the show below.

Back in June, Love admitted that she didn’t know if she could perform in a rock band today. “I don’t know that I could do it now,” she told Interview Magazine. “I don’t feel like the reward for being in a rock band is quite enough.”