Courtney Love recalls time Liam Gallagher gave her an early preview of Oasis’ ‘Songbird’

Courtney Love has recalled the time Liam Gallagher played her an early preview of Oasis‘ ‘Songbird’ after the pair spent the night partying together.

The Hole frontwoman took to Instagram on Saturday (December 5) to share a photograph of herself and Gallagher which she accompanied with a story about a random night out in London in the early 2000s.

“00. @liamgallagher, and a cheesy snakeskin top from night market at Juan le pins ( south of france) rolled into The capital early evening @juliewhitebread asked what we should do tonight … having been sunning / eating Niçoise salad / chugging anyone else’s Petrus (wine) daily like bums in Cannes and @u2 land,” Love’s post began, before explaining she wanted to hang out with Gallagher.

She continued: “‘I want Liam. Can we get me Liam?’ I said … . Jp said ‘ha I bet I can find him in under an hour’ ‘really ? Ok ! Do it’ off she went within 20 minutes she’d found him (met bar) ‘come down he wants to hang’ she was laughing . 20 minutes! an idiot american I’d ordered an actual limousine (no one uses those in London. Just suckers like me !)

Once Love caught up with Gallagher, and a character called Terry Chemical, she went on to enjoy a night of decadence until it was just herself and the former Oasis frontman left. It was then she was given an early preview of ‘Songbird’, the single which ended up on Oasis’ 2002 album ‘Heathen Chemistry’.

“At some point, sunrise almost with everyone else gone ( that gross almost sun rise feel! You all know it!) he grabs a guitar and after I play “hold onto me” which I was extremely proud of , my first love song,” she wrote. “He goes next and plays the most sublime “songbird” . I kept thinking . Liams the talent ! It’s not Noel! ( unfair I’m sure . It’s them both ).

“Months later “songbird “ which I’d told all that would listen was a work of such sublime game changing beauty , George Harrison aspect included , was released . but when it was recorded a minor tempo change had ruined ( for me) the alchemical magic of “songbird” still a lovely song but that sunrise cokey come down London morning it was … THE BEST SONG EVER.”

Julie Whitebread confirmed the story in the photo’s comments section, adding a few extra details, including one that involved “a fight about Eminem“.

“#1 It was probably 5 minutes I just had to make one phone call to @alanmcgee93,” Whitebread’s comment began. “#2 Don’t forget when we piled into car I was behind Liam and I was suddenly pushed airborne (rightfully so we have this amazing photo!).

“And #3 @liamgallagher made me go inside the gogo guys house with him and face two giant mastiffs, while he slinked in behind me! #4 I seem to remember a fight about Eminem but that may have been between me & Terry & Liam. # yes! THE BEST SONG EVER. What a night!”

Last month, Courtney Love hinted that a Hole reunion could be on the way, as well as revealing that she’s been working on a new solo album.

The grunge legend and winner of this year’s NME Icon Award teased a Hole reunion last year when she shared a photo with original members Patty Schemel, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Eric Erlandson in the studio.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher‘s ‘Down By The River Thames’ livestream event aired on Saturday (December 5), and during the performance he shared a few words aimed at Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.

Gallagher and his band performed while floating down a barge on London’s River Thames for an event streamed exclusively on MelodyVR. It arrived after fans initially spotted the former Oasis frontman performing on the river last month.