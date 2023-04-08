Courtney Love remembers Kurt Cobain on 29th anniversary of his death

Courtney Love has remembered her husband and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain on the 29th anniversary of his death.

Cobain died by suicide on April 5, 1994, and Love shared a photograph of him to mark the anniversary earlier this week.

The photo, of Cobain’s hands, was taken by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, as Love revealed.

“I love beautiful hands, it’s the first thing I look at in another,” she wrote. “I love that the only photograph of Kurt that [Stipe] took, despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty, kudzu, @helenachristensen , river pheonix; dozens if not 100s of gorgeous photos of people he finds and sees their ‘Shen’ (a Chinese word of what’s in the eyes – loosely translated as ‘mojo’ but more about the ‘twinkle’)

“But Micheal saw these hands. These left handed beautiful hands like a votive/ a mudra, a shot this singular, powerful photograph of my twin flame. It is one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply.”

She added: “But he chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are.

“The arms of a 1000 Buddhas outstretched to greet you” the gosho says.

Nam myoho renge kyo dear Kurt D. C. i & we love & miss you.”

In a separate tribute, Love and Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore (and) death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state. Free from pain or human worry… death serves a purpose.

“It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn’t know joy without it.”

Love recently said that Lana Del Rey and Cobain are the only “true musical geniuses” she’s ever known. “By that I mean they can Spielberg anything,” she said.