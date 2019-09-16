Courtney Love denies claims that Prince Andrew arrived at her LA home “looking for a good time”

"The rest is made up fabrications and gossip."

Courtney Love has denied claims a story that emerged claiming that Prince Andrew once attempted to seduce her after arriving unannounced at her LA home.

According to reports in The Sun, the Hole frontwoman had reportedly claimed that Andrew was “looking for a good time” and arrived at her home with a minder at 1am in the morning.

Love, who was married to the late Kurt Cobain, was said to have described the event as “surreal” and said she ended up giving Andrew a cup of tea in a mug printed with the Queen’s face.

However, the singer has now entirely distanced herself from the claims. She also denied reports that she was introduced to the Prince after being included in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book – which featured the names of the shamed financier’s known associates.

“The story about Jeffrey Epstein introducing me to Prince Andrew is complete fabrication,” wrote Love on Instagram. “I never knew Epstein. HRH Prince Andrew once came over for some tea with some friends. That’s it, the rest is made up fabrications and gossip.”

According to The Sun, Love reportedly told friends: “I was in bed when the doorbell rang at 1am, so put on my fluffy slippers and a dressing gown, and the Queen’s second son was standing there with a protection officer, totally unannounced.

“He said he had got my address from a mutual friend and was looking to have a fun night in Hollywood, and apparently I could show him a good time. He seemed to be looking for sex and was quite flirtatious.”

The Sun added that she reportedly said: “Of all the things that have happened in my life, this truly is one of the most surreal things.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a palace source also dismissed the notion, telling that Love took the photo while she was part of a bigger group. The pair reportedly first met at the premiere of How The Grinch Stole Christmas in California.