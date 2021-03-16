Courtney Love says she “almost died” while suffering from severe anaemia

Courtney Love has opened up on her battle with anaemia, revealing that she almost died after the condition led to her hospitalisation.

Love was diagnosed with the condition, which causes sufferers to experience red blood cell deficiency, last August.

Opening up on the “debilitating acute pain” she experienced, Love wrote on Instagram: “People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated, in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anaemia.

Advertisement

“I was stigmatised for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks. While in debilitating acute pain. Then I met the most empathic wise pain management dr. I’m so grateful!”

Love then went on to to claim that CBD oil, which contains cannabinoids, has helped her to control the pain.

“I used to scoff at cannabis / THC . And I also am no fan of the narcotic effect , hate weed feeling,” she said.

“This isn’t that . It’s woman and nature supporting us . It’s magic . But gods own CBD is a miracle.”

Explaining that CBD oil “removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms”, Love added: “Bear with me as I start to try and have a blast and help others every pain free day !!! I’ve been basically bedridden.

Advertisement

“”I thought I was broken for sure this time . But I’m ok ! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon ! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc.”

“A new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness.”

The singer added a number of hashtags to post including #crohnsdisease, but is yet to reveal if she has has also suffered from the inflammatory bowel disease.

Meanwhile, Love claimed last month that “a bunch of #MeToo” incidents led to her putting her acting career on hold.