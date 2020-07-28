Courtney Love says she hopes Jeffrey Epstein “burns in hell” after her name is found in his address book

Courtney Love has said she hoped disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein “burned in hell” after she discovered that her name was found in his address book.

Epstein died at a Manhattan jail last year while awaiting trial on alleged sexual assault and trafficking charges of underage girls.

Taking to Twitter, Love wrote: “Hey. About my name in Epstein’s address book, it’s creepy as fuck that I’m in that thing I agree. I didn’t know him, never met him, didn’t know who he was. Apparently he collected celebrity phone numbers. The end. Hope he burns in Avīci hell.”

Hey . About my name in Epstein’s address book , it’s creepy as fuck that I’m in that thing I agree. I didn’t know him , never met him , didn’t know who he was. Apparently he collected celebrity phone numbers. The end . Hope he burns in Avīci hell. https://t.co/ntgu2BpNy1 — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) July 27, 2020

A four part docu-series, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, was recently released on Netflix which detailed firsthand accounts of some of the women who spoke out against Epstein.

Describing the series, Netflix said: “Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes.

“Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring.

“With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

“By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.