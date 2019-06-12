Courtney Love says she once saw Kurt Cobain’s ghost and he spoke to her

It happened during the time Love was dating actor Edward Norton.

Courtney Love has said that she once saw the ghost of ex-husband Kurt Cobain, and that the Nirvana frontman spoke to her.

The musician formed Hole with guitarist Eric Erlandson, guitarist Mike Geisbrecht, bassist Lisa Roberts, and drummer Caroline Rue in 1989.

In a new interview for Interview Magazine, Love was asked 20 questions by a range of figures from the music and fashion worlds, including Debbie Harry, Marilyn Manson, Michael Kors, Aaron Sorkin, and Lana Del Rey. Actor Joshua Boone asked Love: “Have you ever seen a ghost?”

Remembering a time when she moved into a new home with ex-boyfriend Edward Norton, Love replied: “When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward, I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment.”

She added: “He said hi to me and then he left.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Love said she didn’t know if she could be in a rock band if she was starting out in the 21st century.

Answering a question put to her by former Hole bassist Melissa Auf der Maur, she was asked: “If you were now 25 years old, starting a band, how different do you think your lyrical content and references would be? I very much wonder how a 21st-century Courtney Love would be and what she would sing about.”

Meanwhile, Love recently said Hole are “definitely talking” about reuniting and touring their seminal album ‘Live Through This’. The classic line-up of the band haven’t played a proper show together since 1998.

“We are definitely talking about it,” Love said of plans to reform and mark the album’s 25th anniversary. “There’s nothing wrong with honouring your past; I’ve just kind of discovered that. If you don’t, people will rewrite history and you will become an inconvenient woman.”